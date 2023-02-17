Bertuzzi tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Bertuzzi assisted on a pair of Dominik Kubalik goals before extending the Red Wings' lead to 4-2 with a power-play tally in the second period. It's Bertuzzi's first multi-point game since Nov. 25. He's up to three goals and eight assists through 23 games in an injury-hampered season. The 27-year-old winger, just one year removed from a 62-point campaign, will look to regain his offensive form as the Wings try to make a late playoff push.