Bertuzzi had two assists with three shots and four hits, along with a plus-2 rating, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Bertuzzi set up a pair of power-play goals by Robby Fabrri, who was making his Red Wings debut. Bertuzzi had endured a bit of a rough patch over his previous three contests, failing to record a point and going a combined minus-4, but Friday's two-assist game upped his 2019-20 point total to 16 in 18 games.