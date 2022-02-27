Bertuzzi skated to a minus-4 rating and went without a point in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bertuzzi recorded five blocked shots but mustered only one shot as he and the rest of the Wings were more preoccupied with the dizzying task of chasing Mitch Marner, who ended up adding four goals for the Leafs. Bert was blanked in a game that featured 17 total goals and that's disappointing for his fantasy managers, but he's been terrific overall with 23 goals and 21 assists through 45 games.