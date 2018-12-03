Bertuzzi will meet with league officials Monday to discuss his punch to Avalanche forward, Matt Calvert's head in Sunday's game.

Calvert was hit in front of Detroit's bench and his stick subsequently was caught in a group of Red Wing players. From there, a fight broke out and that's where Bertuzzi took a swing at Calvert's head while remaining on Detroit's bench. The 23-year-old has never been suspended at the NHL level.