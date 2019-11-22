Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hits double digits
Bertuzzi potted two goals in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.
Bertuzzi's second two-goal effort in four games gives him 10 goals on the season. He also has 12 assists through 24 games, putting Bertuzzi nearly halfway to last season's 47 points. The 24-year-old winger is one of the few bright spots on an underwhelming Red Wings squad.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Enjoys another two-point night•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hands out two assists•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assist helps end eight-game skid•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point effort in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.