Bertuzzi potted two goals in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Bertuzzi's second two-goal effort in four games gives him 10 goals on the season. He also has 12 assists through 24 games, putting Bertuzzi nearly halfway to last season's 47 points. The 24-year-old winger is one of the few bright spots on an underwhelming Red Wings squad.

