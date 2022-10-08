Bertuzzi generated two goals in Friday's 4-2 preseason win over the Maple Leafs.

Bertuzzi dealt with an undisclosed issue early in training camp, but the top-line winger assuaged any concerns with that by racking up three goals and two assists through three exhibition contests. The Red Wings wrap up the preseason against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, though Bertuzzi's primary focus will be on next Friday's season opener against the visiting Canadiens.