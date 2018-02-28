Bertuzzi will see a significant increase in playing time following Monday's trade that sent Tomas Tatar to the Golden Knights, MLive.com reports.

A hard-nosed winger with scoring acumen, Bertuzzi reportedly will accompany Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou on the second line starting with Wednesday's road game in St. Louis. "Tyler Bertuzzi will increase his minutes by a lot," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "When Tyler first came up and there were injuries I thought he played very well. I thought he slipped a little bit, opened the door for some guys to take his spot, and then didn't get much of an opportunity. I think all Tyler needs is opportunity and he's going to get tons of opportunity." The rookie made a critical mistake against the Islanders on Feb. 9 that saw him pick up a five-minute major and match penalty that culminated in the Wings squandering four consecutive goals to lose the game. However, the 2017 Calder Cup MVP has immense offensive potential, so consider picking him up before he becomes a household name in fantasy leagues abound.