Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: In line for more ice time
Bertuzzi will see a significant increase in playing time following Monday's trade that sent Tomas Tatar to the Golden Knights, MLive.com reports.
A hard-nosed winger with scoring acumen, Bertuzzi reportedly will accompany Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou on the second line starting with Wednesday's road game in St. Louis. "Tyler Bertuzzi will increase his minutes by a lot," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "When Tyler first came up and there were injuries I thought he played very well. I thought he slipped a little bit, opened the door for some guys to take his spot, and then didn't get much of an opportunity. I think all Tyler needs is opportunity and he's going to get tons of opportunity." The rookie made a critical mistake against the Islanders on Feb. 9 that saw him pick up a five-minute major and match penalty that culminated in the Wings squandering four consecutive goals to lose the game. However, the 2017 Calder Cup MVP has immense offensive potential, so consider picking him up before he becomes a household name in fantasy leagues abound.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent to AHL in paper move•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Unable to control emotions in overtime loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Thriving in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assists on both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pots first career goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Collects two assists in win over Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...