Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Invited to Worlds
Bertuzzi will be invited to the 2019 IIHF World Championship as a member of Team Canada, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Even though it was too little, too late for the Red Wings, Bertuzzi caught fire late in the season, as the hard-nosed winger went four straight games with three points apiece and finished with 21 goals and 26 helpers through 73 contests. Additionally, Bert earned 1:43 of average ice time on the man advantage and compiled six points in that key special teams spot. He was rather clutch based on four game-winning tallies, and No. 59 topped all of his teammates with a plus-11 rating and a shooting percentage of 16.0. There's tremendous fantasy upside with Bertuzzi, so consider nabbing him in the middle-to-late rounds of season-long drafts in the fall.
