Bertuzzi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Bertuzzi will be out for at least a week after he was injured in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Sabres. He'll be eligible to return for next Thursday's game versus the Panthers. Austin Czarnik was called up to take Bertuzzi's place on the roster.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Can't finish contest•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Provides two assists Friday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Adds goal in rout•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Looking to return against Ducks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not far off from return•