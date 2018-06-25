Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lands two-year deal
Bertuzzi penned a two-year contract with Detroit on Monday.
Bertuzzi had a successful first extended stint in the NHL last season, as he garnered seven goals and 17 helpers in 48 outings. Considering the winger ended the year playing on the Wings' top line, fantasy owners can probably expect him to log upwards of 70-80 games during the 2018-19 campaign.
