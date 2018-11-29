Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Leads Wings attack
Bertuzzi scored two goals including the game-winner in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Blues.
The 22-year-old is still trying to find his footing in the NHL, but he's taken a step forward as a sniper -- after scoring seven goals in 48 games last season, he's already got eight in 25 games to kick off 2018-19. Bertuzzi's fantasy ceiling will remain a bit limited without regular power-play time or a spot in Detroit's top six, but he has the talent to earn his way into a more prominent role if he gets on a roll.
