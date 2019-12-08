Bertuzzi blocked a shot late in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, and coach Jeff Blashill had no update on his status after the contest, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi led all forwards with 22:49 in the game, adding an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Losing one of their top wingers would be a big blow for the offensively-challenged Red Wings. They next play Tuesday in Winnipeg, giving Bertuzzi two full days to potentially recover if the injury isn't too serious.