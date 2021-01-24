Bertuzzi scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.
The 25-year-old supplied all the offense on the afternoon for Detroit, but it wasn't anywhere near enough. Bertuzzi is seeing career highs in ice time both at even strength and with the man advantage to begin the season, and he has three goals and five points through six games as he looks to record his third straight 20-goal campaign.
