Bertuzzi has proven that he deserves a long-term contract extension, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

We completely agree with this assertion, as Bertuzzi was voted in as a first-time NHL All-Star, not to mention him establishing a new career in points with 21 goals and 27 assists through 71 games. Bertuzzi's biggest surge took place on the power play, with the hard-nosed winger accumulating three goals and 11 helpers in that key special teams situation. It'll be interesting to see the monetary value on Bert's next deal; he banked $1.4 million AAV on his first standard contract with the Wings.