Bertuzzi (hand) may be ready to return against Anaheim on Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

While the news rules Bertuzzi out for at least more two games, fantasy players at least have a more concrete timeline for the winger getting back onto the ice. If he does suit up, the Ontario native will almost certainly retake his spot on the top line with Dylan Larkin, which will likely mean reduced opportunities for Pius Suter.