Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Looks ready to go
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is shaping up to play in Friday's preseason home game against the Islanders, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bertuzzi missed the first two exhibition games, but it sounds like he'll be iced against the Isles with net-front specialist Anthony Mantha. These forwards are cemented in the top six with corresponding power-play roles, so take notice of them ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Bogged down by minor injury•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Invited to Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Stays hot•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Third straight three-point outing•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Carries offense in win•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Four points in last two games•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.