Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is shaping up to play in Friday's preseason home game against the Islanders, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bertuzzi missed the first two exhibition games, but it sounds like he'll be iced against the Isles with net-front specialist Anthony Mantha. These forwards are cemented in the top six with corresponding power-play roles, so take notice of them ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.