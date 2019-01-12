Bertuzzi has recorded one goal and five assists -- all at even strength -- over the past 15 games.

Bertuzzi has been on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist, but the winger doesn't seem to be playing with a sense of urgency. The Wings are the bottom dwellers of the Atlantic Division, and it's time for Bert to start outgrowing his reputation as an immature player. He carries plenty of offensive potential as a second-round pick (2013), but Larkin -- with 41 points in 46 games -- has nearly twice as many points than his top-line cohort from the left wing. It certainly would help if Bertuzzi could be more efficient on the power play.