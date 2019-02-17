Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Makes impact in return
Bertuzzi scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.
After missing seven games with an upper-body injury, Bertuzzi returned to action Saturday and picked up right where he'd left off when he got hurt. He now has four goals and eight points in his last seven contests dating back to Jan. 12, and on the season the 23-year-old has a respectable 14 goals and 30 points in 50 games.
