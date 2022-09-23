Bertuzzi (undisclosed) missed practice on Friday according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Coach Derek Lalonde said that 'something flared up' with Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi practiced Thursday on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond and should remain there this season. Bertuzzi is coming off a strong season where he had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games. Bertuzzi was one the only NHLer not allowed into Canada last season as he was not vaccinated and is expected to get a benefit as Canada is set to disband its COVID laws to cross the border.