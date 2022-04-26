Bertuzzi is ineligible to play Tuesday in Toronto.
Bertuzzi will miss his last game of the season due to being unvaccinated and unable to fulfill quarantine requirements in Canada. He'll likely play in Friday's season finale versus the Devils.
