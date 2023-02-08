Bertuzzi found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 10:24 of the first period. He has two goals and six points in 18 contests this season. The 27-year-old was limited to an assist over his previous 10 games, but he's also gone through a lot of injuries this season, which has gotten in the way of him building any kind of momentum. Bertuzzi played in just his third straight game Tuesday after missing two contests from Jan. 21-24 because of a lower-body injury, and that's far from the only setback he's endured in 2022-23.