Bertuzzi posted two hits and two blocked shots in his return to the Red Wings lineup from hand surgery.

While not hitting the score sheet in his return from injury, Bertuzzi provided a physical presence with his two hits and blocked shots. Logging 17:48 of time on ice in his first game back, Bertuzzi can be expected to play a large role moving forward. After scoring 30 goals and 62 points in the 2021-22 campaign, Bertuzzi should be a scoring threat playing alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.