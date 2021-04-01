Bertuzzi (upper body) has been skating on his own of late, but he isn't close to returning to practice with his teammates, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

At this point it's looking more and more likely that Bertuzzi will miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. The 26-year-old winger picked up five goals and seven points through the first nine games of the season before suffering an upper-body injury.