The Red Wings are hoping Bertuzzi (hand) will be fit to return during a road trip in California that starts against the Kings on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bertuzzi reportedly took to the ice for morning skate Tuesday, ahead of a home clash with the Canadiens, which was a clear step forward in his recovery from a broken hand. Detroit will welcome Bert back with open arms once he's ready -- after all, the feisty scoring winger is averaging 0.68 points per game in his seven-year career -- but the Wings have won three straight games and are figuring out ways to step up in his absence.