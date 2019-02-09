Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not in Saturday's lineup
Bertuzzi (upper body) is listed as a scratch for Saturday's game against the Sabres, per the NHL.com roster report.
Bertuzzi is rounding out his recovery from an upper-body injury, with this being his fourth consecutive absence. He's undergone cognitive tests and previous reports have suggested that he may be dealing with a neck issue.
