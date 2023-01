Bertuzzi (lower body) is not at practice Saturday and will not play against Philadelphia.

Bertuzzi left Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights in the third period, and while it was believed to be precautionary, the oft-injured winger will be absent from Saturday's tilt versus Philadelphia. Bertuzzi has a goal and five points in 15 games this season, and has been a huge disappointment to fantasy managers as well as the Red Wings.