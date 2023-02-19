Bertuzzi produced an assist, two shots on goal and 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Bertuzzi was most active late in the third period, setting up a Dylan Larkin goal and getting into a scuffle that led to 10-minute misconducts for him and Brandon Tanev. Since the All-Star break, Bertuzzi has been both healthy and effective -- he has two goals and five helpers in his last seven games. The winger is up to 12 points, 48 shots on net, 22 hits, 13 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 24 appearances. He's worth a look in fantasy while logging top-line minutes alongside Larkin, though there's still a chance Bertuzzi, a pending free agent, could be dealt before the March 3 deadline.