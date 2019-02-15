Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: On track to return Saturday
Bertuzzi (upper body) figures to be available for Saturday's game against the Flyers, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Detroit's next transaction likely will involve removing Bertuzzi from injured reserve, with another playing getting bussed to AHL Grand Rapids. The Red Wings lost three of seven games without the grinder available.
