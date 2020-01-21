Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring just 2:28 into the game, and his helper came on a Dylan Larkin goal in the third period. In 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has 36 points (17 markers, 19 assists), 94 shots and 16 PIM. If fantasy owners can stomach the winger's minus-14 rating, his offense can help in most formats.