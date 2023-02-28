Bertuzzi scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.
Bertuzzi found himself on a partial breakaway before sliding the puck past Cam Talbot to give Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first period. It's the fourth goal of the season for Bertuzzi and his first since Feb. 16. Overall, it's been a disappointing year for Bertuzzi managers, though he still offers scoring upside while playing with Dylan Larkin on the Wing's top line. The 28-year-old Bertuzzi is up to 14 points through 28 games this season.
