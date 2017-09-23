Bertuzzi is dealing with tendon inflammation in his wrist and will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This is an unfortunate development for Bertuzzi, especially since he was believed to be the frontrunner among the team's prospects to win a roster spot out of training camp. He's suddenly not so attractive as a fantasy option in redraft leagues, but the keeper interest should remain high for the 2017 Calder Cup MVP.