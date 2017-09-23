Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out 3-4 weeks with wrist problem
Bertuzzi is dealing with tendon inflammation in his wrist and will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This is an unfortunate development for Bertuzzi, especially since he was believed to be the frontrunner among the team's prospects to win a roster spot out of training camp. He's suddenly not so attractive as a fantasy option in redraft leagues, but the keeper interest should remain high for the 2017 Calder Cup MVP.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Undergoing testing for mid-body ailment•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready for hockey's highest level•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Named MVP of Calder Cup Finals•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Coming up huge for AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent down to minors•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out 3-to-5 weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...