Bertuzzi (upper body) will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.
Bertuzzi was injured Saturday when he appeared to block a shot with his right hand. He wasn't on the ice for Detroit's morning skate and will be out for a while. Bertuzzi has one assist through two games this season.
