Bertuzzi (upper body) will miss at least the remainder of February, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bertuzzi won't be available for Detroit's final three games this month, which means he will have missed the entirety of February. The earliest he could return to game action is next Tuesday in Columbus, but it's far from guaranteed that the winger will be ready to play by then.
