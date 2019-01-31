Bertuzzi will miss a pair of games this weekend due to an upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bertuzzi reportedly will be reevaluated over the weekend, when his teammates will have to make do without the physical scoring winger in Friday's game against the Maple Leafs and Saturday's clash with the Senators. The third-year winger has 13 goals and 15 assists to complement a plus-7 rating over 49 games, so his absence is rather significant. Unless the Wings promote a player from AHL Grand Rapids, they might have to pull Martin Frk away from the press box.