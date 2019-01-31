Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out next two games
Bertuzzi will miss a pair of games this weekend due to an upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bertuzzi reportedly will be reevaluated over the weekend, when his teammates will have to make do without the physical scoring winger in Friday's game against the Maple Leafs and Saturday's clash with the Senators. The third-year winger has 13 goals and 15 assists to complement a plus-7 rating over 49 games, so his absence is rather significant. Unless the Wings promote a player from AHL Grand Rapids, they might have to pull Martin Frk away from the press box.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores first hat trick•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Mainly useful in 5-on-5 situations•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Dishes on third-period goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspension concludes•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspended two games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hearing scheduled for Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...