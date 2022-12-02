Bertuzzi (hand/wrist) will miss the next six weeks of action after undergoing surgery Friday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

This season has not been kind to Bertuzzi, who missed 13 games earlier in the season with a hand injury. He was hit in the hand/wrist area Wednesday against the Sabres and was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He has a goal and three assists in nine games this season.