Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pair of points Friday
Bertuzzi scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.
Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 14:55 of the first period. He later earned the secondary assist on Dylan Larkin's tally in the second. The two-point effort brought Bertuzzi up to 34 points (16 markers, 18 helpers) in 45 games. The 24-year-old winger has added 87 shots on goal, 44 hits and 10 power-play points this season.
