Bertuzzi (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Bertuzzi has already missed the previous five contests, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him on injured reserve. Assuming the club used a retro-active designation to Jan. 30, Bertuzzi can be activated if ready to play when the team returns from its road trip, for which the winger has already been ruled out.

