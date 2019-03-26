Bertuzzi registered an assist and three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Bertuzzi is up to 35 points (16 goals, 19 helpers) in 67 games, skating on the top line in recent games for the rebuilding Red Wings. The second-round pick from 2013 is still only 24 years old, and could become a solid 50-point producer in the next two or three years.