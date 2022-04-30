Bertuzzi had an empty-net goal and an assist in Friday's season-ending 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Bertuzzi was stymied for most of the night, as he missed the net with four shots in addition to having four shots saved by Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, but Bertuzzi's fifth shot was an empty-net goal. The goal was his 30th of the season, and Bertuzzi produced his 32nd assist earlier in the third period.