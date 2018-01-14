Bertuzzi picked up an assist and earned his first career goal Sunday, helping out in a 4-0 road win over the Blackhawks.

Bert showed up at the doorstep and tipped in a five-hole rebound to get that first goal out of the way. The rookie scoring winger, whose agitating playing style is as coarse as emery sandpaper, has managed one goal and five helpers on the season. He hasn't taken a ton of shots (17 in 10 games) but that figures to change as he gets more comfortable with coach Jeff Blashill's system, which is less reliant on defensemen making offensive contributions than most other teams.