Bertuzzi collected a power-play assist en route to a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Bertuzzi is trying to make up for lost time caused by a myriad of injuries, as he's appeared in just 20 games this season. But the NHL's All-Star break served him well, as he's managed a goal and and an assist in three games since that hiatus. On the season, Bert has two goals and five assists working against a minus-9 rating.