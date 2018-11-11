Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Production halted
Bertuzzi has just one point (a goal) through five appearances in November.
We wouldn't completely write off the power-play winger in fantasy circles, but it's disappointing that he's not been a major catalyst behind Detroit's recent string of success. The Wings have potted 17 goals this month, but Bert's only managed one even-strength tally over that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Gets freebie in win•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: First-period goal not enough for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lands two-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Won't be deployed in AHL playoffs•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Upside evident from rookie campaign•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...