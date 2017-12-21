Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Promoted to parent club
Bertuzzi was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Following his return from a wrist injury, Bertuzzi didn't exactly fare well in his Dec. 9 season debut against the Blues, as he went scoreless and skated to a minus-3 rating over 9:13 of ice time. However, the gritty scoring winger's managed five goals and 11 points in 15 games with Detroit's top development affiliate, which suggests that he could be better prepared this time around. He could make his way into the lineup Saturday, depending on the health of Luke Glendening, who sustained an injury to his right hand Wednesday night against the Flyers.
