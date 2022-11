Bertuzzi contributed two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Arizona on Friday.

Bertuzzi has a goal and four points in seven games this season. He missed 13 consecutive contests because of a hand injury before returning Nov. 15. Now that the injury is well behind him, we should start to see regular offensive contributions from Bertuzzi. He had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 contests last season.