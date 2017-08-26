Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready for hockey's highest level
Bertuzzi is expected to start the 2017-18 campaign with the Red Wings, rather than AHL Grand Rapids, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Having claimed the 2017 Calder Cup MVP honors with the Griffins, Bertuzzi looks ready for hockey's biggest stage. The 22-year-old dropped 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 48 regular-season games to complement a point-per-game average on the way to the minor-league franchise's second Cup. He plays an agitating style that should invite an abundance of PIM, and Bertuzzi projects to be a quality NHL scorer once he gets enough experience at the NHL level. Consider grabbing him in the late rounds of drafts in case he steals enough playing time from the likes of Darren Helm, Luke Glendening or Luke Witkowski.
