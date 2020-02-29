Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bertuzzi was considered questionable after missing Friday's practice, but coach Jeff Blashill said he's ready to go, although the lineup won't be revealed until warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old Bertuzzi has accrued 41 points -- 13 on the power play -- through 66 games, and he'll draw into the top six.