Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready to go Saturday
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bertuzzi was considered questionable after missing Friday's practice, but coach Jeff Blashill said he's ready to go, although the lineup won't be revealed until warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old Bertuzzi has accrued 41 points -- 13 on the power play -- through 66 games, and he'll draw into the top six.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Iffy against Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Bags assist before getting chippy•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sets up score Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Shows off skill at All-Star Game•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: One of each in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pair of points Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.