Bertuzzi (hand) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Winnipeg.
Bertuzzi, who has been out since Nov. 30, skated on the top line during Monday's practice alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. He also worked on the top power-play unit. Bertuzzi has supplied one goal, three assists, 22 shots on net and nine hits in nine appearances this season.
