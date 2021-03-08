Bertuzzi is not close to returning from his upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The burgeoning winger hasn't played since the injury surfaced in a Jan. 30 contest versus the Panthers. While Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has reported some degree of progress with Bertuzzi -- including being on the ice for solo skates -- he remains without a clear timetable for his return. Detroit currently ranks 30th in the league standings, and the Original Six club is certainly wishing Bert could be out there. After all, he plays in all situations and produced five goals and two assists in nine games prior to the injury.