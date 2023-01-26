Bertuzzi (lower body) will draw back into the lineup Thursday against the Canadiens.

Bertuzzi missed Detroit's previous two games because of the injury. He has a goal and five points in 15 contests this season. Bertuzzi is projected to play alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond in his return. Meanwhile, Adam Erne, who played in the Red Wings' last two contests, is expected to be a healthy scratch.

